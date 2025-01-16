RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Rajnath, UK defence secretary hold phone conversation

January 16, 2025  20:48
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
India-UK cooperation in niche defence technology areas such as electric propulsion and jet engines figured in a phone conversation between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his British counterpart John Healey. Singh and Healey also explored the possibilities of joint work by the two countries in the Indo-Pacific. 

"We reviewed the excellent progress made in niche defence technology areas and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation in defence," Singh said on X. 

An Indian readout of the conversation said the two ministers briefly discussed the ongoing defence cooperation issues and emphasised on the need to maintain the "momentum" in the bilateral relations. 

"The defence minister and UK Secretary of State for Defence reviewed the excellent progress made between the two countries in niche defence technology areas such as electric propulsion and jet engines," it said. 

"They expressed satisfaction over the recent signing of the Statement of Intent on Electric Propulsion," it added. 

The two ministers also reviewed the ongoing programme on the exchange of military instructors in each other's training institutes, the readout noted. 

"With the increased focus of the UK on the Indo-Pacific, both sides will explore the possibilities of joint work and enhanced maritime engagements in 2025," it said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 12 Maoists gunned down in Chh'garh, Jan count 26
LIVE! 12 Maoists gunned down in Chh'garh, Jan count 26

CCTV grab shows suspect in Saif's stabbing
CCTV grab shows suspect in Saif's stabbing

Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife at his Mumbai apartment, leaving him grievously injured. The intruder, captured on CCTV footage, is seen escaping through the staircase. Police are examining the footage and have formed...

Saif Moved To New Home 4 Years Ago
Saif Moved To New Home 4 Years Ago

Saif and Kareena moved to Satguru Sharan after Jeh was born.

Daya Nayak, Sleuths At Saif's Crime Scene
Daya Nayak, Sleuths At Saif's Crime Scene

'There are 10 detection teams working in different directions.'

'Saif Has 6 Stabs And Two Are Deep'
'Saif Has 6 Stabs And Two Are Deep'

''He is being operated upon by a team of doctors, led by neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances