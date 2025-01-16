Mumbai police form 20 teams to nab Saif attacker





Earlier on Thursday, Mumbai's Bandra police registered an FIR regarding the attack on the actor, and recorded the statement of the complainant, who is the maid employed by the actor.





In the statement, it has been alleged that the attacker demanded one crore rupees and attacked both the house help and afterwards Saif Ali Khan.





Additionally, a picture of the suspected attacker has been released, with the suspect seen walking down the stairs and having a bright coloured cloth around his neck.





In the complaint it is alleged that the attacker demanded one crore rupees from the family.





According to the complainant, the intruder attacked her allegedly with a hacksaw blade, which hit both her hands.





"He ran towards me with something like wood in his left hand and a long thin hacksaw blade in his right hand, during the scuffle he tried to attack me with the blade, when I tried to protect myself by moving my hand forward, something like a knife hit my wrist near both my hands and the middle finger of my left hand. At that time I asked him "What do you want" then he said "I need money, I asked how much."





Then he said in English "One crore"," the statement read.





In the recorded statement, the house help mentioned that the incident happened at 2 AM on January 16. -- ANI

Mumbai police formed 20 teams to search for accused who allegedly attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence.