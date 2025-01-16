JD-U asks BJP to act against Shehzad Poonawalla

The Janata Dal-United on Thursday asked its ally BJP to act against Shehzad Poonawalla, a national spokesperson of the ruling party, for his comments targeting an AAP leader which, the regional party said, has caused deep displeasure among people from Purvanchal.

In a statement, JD-U spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, "Poonawalla has made a mistake. His comments have caused deep displeasure among people from Purvanchal. The JD-U seeks action from the BJP's leadership against Poonawalla for his comments."

In a heated discussion during a news channel debate on Wednesday, Poonawalla had played on AAP MLA Rituraj Jha's surname to take a jibe at him, a remark slammed as abusive by Delhi's ruling party.

His swipe had come after Jha played with the BJP spokesperson's surname to take a dig at him.

The BJP leader has insisted that he never abused anyone and accused the AAP of spreading "lies" and his character assassination.

BJP's Purvanchali face and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari had also condemned the remarks by his party national spokesperson and said both he and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal should apologise for using objectionable words against members of the Purvanchali community.

In a video message posted on X, Tiwari said members of every party should refrain from targeting anyone for their caste, state or community.

"I strongly condemn the words spoken by Shehzad Poonawalla (in the TV debate). No matter how much anyone provokes you, the party expects its workers to remain sensitive and maintain decorum... The party will take cognisance, I believe, and I want Shehzad Poonawalla to apologise without any further comments," he said. -- PTI