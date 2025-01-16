RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

ISRO sucessfully docks satellites as part of SpaDeX Mission

January 16, 2025  10:08
image
ISRO on Thursday successfully performed the docking of satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), sources in the space agency said.

"The docking was performed successfully. We will be issuing a statement soon," a source told PTI.

Earlier on January 12, ISRO brought the two spacecraft to three metres and then moved them back to safe distance in its trial attempt to dock the satellites.

ISRO had successfully launched the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission on December 30, 2024.

The PSLV C60 rocket carrying two small satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), along with 24 payloads, had lifted off from the first launchpad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, and about 15 minutes after liftoff, the two small spacecraft weighing about 220 kg each were launched into a 475-km circular orbit as intended. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Saif suffers injuries close to spine: Doctor
LIVE! Saif suffers injuries close to spine: Doctor

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed During Robbery At Home
Saif Ali Khan Stabbed During Robbery At Home

An intruder stabbed Saif six times during the attack.

Anti-Adani short-seller Hindenburg Research disbanded
Anti-Adani short-seller Hindenburg Research disbanded

The sudden and surprising announcement by Anderson comes within days of a Republican Congressman, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, asking the Department of Justice to preserve all the documents and communications related to the...

'Trump Wants To Avoid Conflict With China'
'Trump Wants To Avoid Conflict With China'

'The President-elect firmly believes we can avoid conflict with the Chinese Communist party because they need our markets.'

Israel, Hamas agree on Gaza ceasefire, hostage release
Israel, Hamas agree on Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

A breakthrough has been achieved in the Gaza conflict, with Israel and Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire deal, marking a potential turning point in the ongoing war, CNN reported citing sources.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances