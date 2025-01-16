RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

History of Emergency needs to be taught to people: Fadnavis

January 16, 2025  20:37
image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday pitched for educating future generations about the Emergency period, which he described as a dark chapter when constitutional rights were suppressed and lakhs jailed. 

Speaking after a special screening of the film Emergency in Mumbai, Fadnavis told reporters, "It was a period in our history when people's rights were taken away. Lakhs of leaders and citizens were jailed for two years. This film portrays the atrocities during the Emergency." 

The history of Emergency should be taught to people to keep democracy alive in the country, said the chief minister. 

The movie, directed by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut who also features as former prime minister Indira Gandhi, delves into the 21 months of Emergency imposed by the ex-PM between 1975 to 1977. 

"Kangana Ranaut has effectively portrayed the character of Indira Gandhi. The film not only highlights the dark period of the Emergency but also depicts the 1971 war and her life," Fadnavis said. 

Recalling his personal experience during the Emergency, Fadnavis said, "I was 5-6 years old, and my father was jailed for two years during that time. The next generations have no idea about the atrocities committed during the Emergency period." 

The Congress that once suppressed the Constitution and turned the entire country into a jail is now constantly harping about it. This history needs to come out, said Fadnavis. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 12 Maoists gunned down in Chh'garh, Jan count 26
LIVE! 12 Maoists gunned down in Chh'garh, Jan count 26

CCTV grab shows suspect in Saif's stabbing
CCTV grab shows suspect in Saif's stabbing

Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife at his Mumbai apartment, leaving him grievously injured. The intruder, captured on CCTV footage, is seen escaping through the staircase. Police are examining the footage and have formed...

Saif Moved To New Home 4 Years Ago
Saif Moved To New Home 4 Years Ago

Saif and Kareena moved to Satguru Sharan after Jeh was born.

Daya Nayak, Sleuths At Saif's Crime Scene
Daya Nayak, Sleuths At Saif's Crime Scene

'There are 10 detection teams working in different directions.'

'Saif Has 6 Stabs And Two Are Deep'
'Saif Has 6 Stabs And Two Are Deep'

''He is being operated upon by a team of doctors, led by neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances