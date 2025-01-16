Govt announces 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees

In a major decision, the government on Thursday decided to set up the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries of central government employees and allowances of pensioners.

The decision to set up the 8th Pay Commission was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The 7th Pay Commission was set up in 2016, and its term will end in 2026.

Vaishnaw further said the chairman and two members of the Commission will be appointed soon. -- PTI