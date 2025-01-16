RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Four drown in Andhra Pradesh beach tragedy

January 16, 2025  23:32
image
Four members of a family drowned at a beach in Prakasam district on Thursday, the police said. 

While three bodies have been recovered, the search for the fourth is still underway. Prakasam district superintendent of police A R Damodar confirmed that the victims were part of a 20-member family from Ongole. Four persons diedtwo girls and two boys. 

One boy's body is yet to be recovered. 

They drowned at around 2:30 pm on Sundayy, Damodar told PTI. 

According to the SP, a whirlpool-like phenomenon pulled the four into the 
sea, despite them being good swimmers. 

He also noted that shifting sand further hindered their movement. However, a police official and a fisherman managed to save one life, he added. Police have registered a case regarding the incident.-- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai police form 20 teams to nab Saif attacker
LIVE! Mumbai police form 20 teams to nab Saif attacker

Saif Ali Khan stabbed six times, is out of danger
Saif Ali Khan stabbed six times, is out of danger

Khan, 54, was "out of danger" following an emergency surgery, said the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his apartment in `Satguru Sharan' building.

Saif attacker entered Jeh's room, wanted Rs 1cr: Nurse
Saif attacker entered Jeh's room, wanted Rs 1cr: Nurse

The intruder first entered the room of Saif and Kareena Kapoor-Khan's younger son Jeh, said Eliyama Philip, the complainant in the case.

'2.5 Inch Knife Removed From Saif's Spine'
'2.5 Inch Knife Removed From Saif's Spine'

'A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair the leaking spinal fluid.'

Saif attack serious but Mumbai not unsafe: Fadnavis
Saif attack serious but Mumbai not unsafe: Fadnavis

"I think Mumbai is the safest among mega cities in the country. It is true that some incidents take place sometimes, and they must be taken seriously. But to say that Mumbai is unsafe due to such incidents is not right," Fadnavis told...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances