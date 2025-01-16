Four drown in Andhra Pradesh beach tragedy

Four drown in Andhra Pradesh beach tragedyJanuary 16, 2025 23:32
Four members of a family drowned at a beach in Prakasam district on Thursday, the police said.
While three bodies have been recovered, the search for the fourth is still underway. Prakasam district superintendent of police A R Damodar confirmed that the victims were part of a 20-member family from Ongole. Four persons diedtwo girls and two boys.
One boy's body is yet to be recovered.
They drowned at around 2:30 pm on Sundayy, Damodar told PTI.
According to the SP, a whirlpool-like phenomenon pulled the four into the
sea, despite them being good swimmers.
He also noted that shifting sand further hindered their movement. However, a police official and a fisherman managed to save one life, he added. Police have registered a case regarding the incident.-- PTI