Formula-E race case: BRS leader KTR appears before ED

BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here for questioning in a money laundering case related to the Formula-E race event.





Rao, who was the Municipal Administration Minister in the previous BRS regime, said hosting Formula E race in Hyderabad remains one of his most cherished decisions as a minister.





Ahead of his appearance before the ED, Rao in a post on 'X' said : "no amount of frivolous cases, cheap mudslinging, or political witch-hunting can erase that sense of accomplishment."





The BRS leader claimed even though there is no wrongdoing, driven by "malice and political vendetta", the ruling Congress government in Telangana is hell-bent on dragging these well-documented events through the courts and investigating agencies.





Rao, popularly known as KTR, was earlier issued summons to appear before the ED on January 7. However, he had requested two weeks and was subsequently given a new date to appear on January 16. Accordingly, he appeared before the ED.





Rao arrived at the ED office at 10.30 am. Police made elaborate security arrangements near the office.





Large number of BRS leaders and workers gathered at the probe agency office, but were subsequently taken away by police.





Senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and former HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy, had recently appeared before the ED over the same case.





The probe by the federal agency is linked to alleged irregularities in payments for the proposed Formula-E race event to be held in Hyderabad in 2024.





The agency filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), or FIR, recently under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognizance of a complaint by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). -- PTI