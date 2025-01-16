RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Faulty road construction should be made non-bailable offence: Gadkari

January 16, 2025  21:08
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said faulty road construction should be made a non-bailable offence and road contractors and engineers should be held responsible for accidents and sent to prison. 

Addressing an event organised by industry body CII, Gadkari further said India is number one in road accidents in the world. 

"Faulty road construction should be a non-bailable offence and road contractors, concessionaires and engineers should be held responsible for accidents and sent to prison," he said. 

The ministry of road transport and highways aims to reduce road accident fatalities to half by 2030. 

According to the minister, the ministry data of road accidents in 2023 shows five lakh mishaps in the country resulting in 1,72,000 deaths. 

"Of this, 66.4 percent, or 1,14,000, were in the 18-45 years age bracket while 10,000 deaths were of children," Gadkari said. 

He pointed out that 55,000 deaths were reported due to absence of helmets and 30,000 were due to non-use of seat belts. 

Gadkari also said the highways ministry is spending Rs 40,000 crore to rectify black spots on highways. -- PTI
