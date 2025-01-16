RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Family dies by suicide in TN

January 16, 2025  18:09
Representational image
Representational image
In a tragic incident near Gobichettipalayam in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, a couple died by suicide after administering poison to their two children, who also died on Thursday. 

According to the police, Dhanasekaran (36) and his wife Balamani (29), residents of Siruvalur village and employees of a private garment factory in Vellankoil, were living with their two children, aged 10 and 7, who were studying at a local school. 

The couple reportedly had frequent domestic disputes. 

On Wednesday night, they consumed poison. The couple also mixed the poison into a soft drink and gave it to their children, they said. 

The children, after consuming a small amount, spat out the drink and ran outside to alert neighbours. 

The neighbours rushed into the house and found the couple unconscious. They immediately informed the Siruvalur police and transported all four family members to the Government Medical College Hospital in Perundurai. 

Despite emergency treatment, the couple passed away. The children were referred to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital early Thursday morning, but succumbed later in the day, the police said. 

A case has been registered and investigation is on.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Police release first image of Saif Ali Khan attacker
LIVE! Police release first image of Saif Ali Khan attacker

Saif Ali Khan stabbed six times, is out of danger
Saif Ali Khan stabbed six times, is out of danger

Khan, 54, was "out of danger" following an emergency surgery, said the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his apartment in `Satguru Sharan' building.

Saif Attack: 7 Qs For Mumbai Police
Saif Attack: 7 Qs For Mumbai Police

Was Saif targeted by criminal gangs like Salman Khan was targeted by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang?

Saif attack serious but Mumbai not unsafe: Fadnavis
Saif attack serious but Mumbai not unsafe: Fadnavis

"I think Mumbai is the safest among mega cities in the country. It is true that some incidents take place sometimes, and they must be taken seriously. But to say that Mumbai is unsafe due to such incidents is not right," Fadnavis told...

'2.5 Inch Knife Removed From Saif's Spine'
'2.5 Inch Knife Removed From Saif's Spine'

'A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair the leaking spinal fluid.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances