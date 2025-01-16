RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Ex-army man shoots himself in Kota, dies

January 16, 2025  22:14
A 45-year-old retired army man died of a gunshot wound from his own pistol here in the Prem Nagar area, the police on Thursday said. 

 On Wednesday, Arvind Singh Choudhary, likely drunk, was watching TV in his drawing room holding his licensed revolver in hand, while his wife was in the kitchen. 

His daughter was in another room studying, and his son out playing. 

A gunshot was heard, and Choudhary's wife rushed to the drawing room to find her husband lying in a pool of blood, with a bullet wound to the head, Udyog Nagar Police Station SHO Jitendra Singh said. 

He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead by the doctors there. 

The native of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh had been living in Kota for the last eight years. 

Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, 19, a collegegoer, and son, 11, a class 11 student, Singh said. 

A postmortem report is awaited and police have not ruled out suicide. Choudhary worked as a security guard to a director of a private school. -- PTI
