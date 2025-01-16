RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

EC issues advisory on use of AI in poll campaigning

January 16, 2025  13:28
image
Against the backdrop of increasing use of artificial intelligence in campaigning and its potential to influence voter opinion, the Election Commission on Thursday issued an advisory to political parties asking them to promote transparency and accountability in use of AI-generated content. 
 
The advisory introduces labelling and disclosure norms requiring parties to clearly label any images, videos, audio or other materials generated or significantly altered by AI technologies with a notation such as "AI-Generated"/ "Digitally Enhanced"/"Synthetic Content".

It also requires political parties to include disclaimers during dissemination of campaign advertisements or promotional content, wherever synthetic content is utilised. 

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had recently cautioned against the potential of AI and deep fakes in compounding the malaise of misinformation.

He had expressed concern that deep fakes and misinformation have the potential to erode trust in electoral processes. 

During last year's Lok Sabha elections, the Commission had issued guidelines for responsible and ethical use of social media platforms. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Saif's maid who spotted intruder questioned
LIVE! Saif's maid who spotted intruder questioned

Saif Attack: How Was Security Breached?
Saif Attack: How Was Security Breached?

'We cannot enter any flat in Satguru building until the watchman gives us access.'

Saif Moved To New Home 4 Years Ago
Saif Moved To New Home 4 Years Ago

Saif and Kareena moved to Satguru Sharan after Jeh was born.

'Saif Has 6 Stabs And Two Are Deep'
'Saif Has 6 Stabs And Two Are Deep'

''He is being operated upon by a team of doctors, led by neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi.'

Mumbai Crime Branch Probe Saif Attack
Mumbai Crime Branch Probe Saif Attack

Encounter specialist Daya Nayak is reportedly leading the investigation.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances