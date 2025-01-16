Did Saif attacker gain entry via building duct?

As the police investigation into the stabbing on actor Saif Alli Khan is underway, serious concerns have been raised over security lapses at the the upscale Satguru Sharan society in Bandra where the actor stays.





The actor resides on the 12th floor, and entry to the building requires passing through multiple security checkpoint.





Despite these measures and the presence of CCTV surveillance, the attacker managed to escape as well after the scuffle.





Sources indicate that the attacker may have used a duct within the house to gain access, raising questions about security protocols in the upscale residence.





The Bollywood actor is currently undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.