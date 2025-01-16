Controversial judge to address seminar on 'Ram Mandir movement'

Justice Shekhar Yadav of the Allahabad high court, who purportedly gave controversial statements at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad function, will be one of the keynote speakers at a seminar on the 'Ram Mandir movement and Gorakshpeeth' on January 22.

The seminar will be held in the Maha Kumbh Mela area.





According to program coordinator Shashi Prakash Singh, the seminar is being held to mark the first anniversary of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya.





Besides Justice Yadav, senior RSS pracharak Ashok Bery and senior VHP leader Bade Dinesh Ji Singh will address the seminar.





Addressing a provincial convention of the legal cell and high court unit of the VHP at the high court on December 8 last year, among other things, Justice Yadav said the main aim of the uniform civil code was to promote social harmony, gender equality and secularism.





The following day, videos of the judge speaking on provocative issues, including the law working according to the majority, were circulated widely on social media, prompting strong reactions from several quarters, including opposition leaders who questioned his reported statement, labelling it as "hate speech".

The top court on December 10 last year took note of news reports over the statements and sought a report from the Allahabad high court on the issue.

Yadav appeared before the collegium headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and was asked to put forth his version on the statements made. -- PTI