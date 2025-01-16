RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Cong promises freebies for Delhi: Rs 500 LPG, free electricity

January 16, 2025  14:24
image
Congress on Thursday said it would give Rs 500 LPG cylinder, free ration kits, and free electricity up to 300 units to the city residents if voted to power in Delhi.
   
The announcement was made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy who was addressing a press conference in New Delhi with AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav.
 
"Congress will fulfil its five guarantees if it will be elected to power in Delhi," Reddy said.
 
On January 6, the Congress announced its 'Pyaari Didi Yojana,' promising a monthly monetary grant of Rs 2,500 to women, if it is voted to power.  
 
On January 8, the party announced its 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana,' under which it promised to provide free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh.  
 
The party on Sunday also promised to give Rs 8,500 every month to educated unemployed youths in Delhi every month for one year.
 
Polling for the 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Saif's attacker used fire escape staircase: Police
LIVE! Saif's attacker used fire escape staircase: Police

Saif Attack: How Was Security Breached?
Saif Attack: How Was Security Breached?

'We cannot enter any flat in Satguru building until the watchman gives us access.'

If celebs aren't safe then who is?: Oppn on Saif attack
If celebs aren't safe then who is?: Oppn on Saif attack

'The attack on Saif Ali Khan yet again raises questions on Mumbai Police & the Home Minister'

Saif Attack: Sara-Ibrahim Arrive...
Saif Attack: Sara-Ibrahim Arrive...

A representative from the family released an update about Saif's health: 'Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger.'

Mumbai Crime Branch Probe Saif Attack
Mumbai Crime Branch Probe Saif Attack

Encounter specialist Daya Nayak is reportedly leading the investigation.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances