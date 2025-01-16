RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


BSE Sensex top gainers today

January 16, 2025  18:44
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied for the third session on the trot on Thursday, helped by a rally in global markets after lower-than-expected consumer inflation in the US ignited hopes of more rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. 

Intense buying in Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank also boosted sentiments, traders said. 

The 30-share BSE index climbed 318.74 points or 0.42 percent to revisit 77,000 level at 77,042.82. 

During the day, it jumped 595.42 points or 0.77 per cent to 77,319.50. 

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Adani Ports, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Maruti, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank were the biggest gainers.
