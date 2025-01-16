RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Attack on Saif worrisome: Supriya Sule

January 16, 2025  09:59
Crime branch at Saif's house
Crime branch at Saif's house
Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Supriya Sule on Thursday expressed concern over the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at his home in Mumbai and termed the incident as "worrisome".

Sule, who is a friend of Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan's family, said the actor was hospitalised and was safe.

The incident took place at around 2.30 am on Thursday at Saif Ali Kan's house in Mumbai's Bandra area, according to police.

The actor, who was injured after the intruder attacked him with a knife, was hospitalised and required a medical procedure.

Sule spoke to Saif Ali Khan's sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor over phone in the presence of mediapersons at Baramati in Pune but declined to share details of the conversation.

Saif Ali Khan was in hospital while Kareena had returned home, Sule was apparently told by Karisma Kapoor.

The NCP-SP leader also enquired with Karisma Kapoor on how the intruder got inside Khan's house.
 
"Saif is safe and in hospital. Wait for the official statement from the family and the police," Sule told reporters.

The NCP-SP leader is a friend of Kareena Kapoor Khan's aunt Reema Jain, the daughter of legendary filmmaker and actor late Raj Kapoor. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Saif suffers injuries close to spine: Doctor
LIVE! Saif suffers injuries close to spine: Doctor

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed During Robbery At Home
Saif Ali Khan Stabbed During Robbery At Home

An intruder stabbed Saif six times during the attack.

Anti-Adani short-seller Hindenburg Research disbanded
Anti-Adani short-seller Hindenburg Research disbanded

The sudden and surprising announcement by Anderson comes within days of a Republican Congressman, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, asking the Department of Justice to preserve all the documents and communications related to the...

'Trump Wants To Avoid Conflict With China'
'Trump Wants To Avoid Conflict With China'

'The President-elect firmly believes we can avoid conflict with the Chinese Communist party because they need our markets.'

Israel, Hamas agree on Gaza ceasefire, hostage release
Israel, Hamas agree on Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

A breakthrough has been achieved in the Gaza conflict, with Israel and Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire deal, marking a potential turning point in the ongoing war, CNN reported citing sources.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances