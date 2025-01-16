Attack on Saif worrisome: Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Supriya Sule on Thursday expressed concern over the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at his home in Mumbai and termed the incident as "worrisome".





Sule, who is a friend of Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan's family, said the actor was hospitalised and was safe.





The incident took place at around 2.30 am on Thursday at Saif Ali Kan's house in Mumbai's Bandra area, according to police.





The actor, who was injured after the intruder attacked him with a knife, was hospitalised and required a medical procedure.





Sule spoke to Saif Ali Khan's sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor over phone in the presence of mediapersons at Baramati in Pune but declined to share details of the conversation.





Saif Ali Khan was in hospital while Kareena had returned home, Sule was apparently told by Karisma Kapoor.





The NCP-SP leader also enquired with Karisma Kapoor on how the intruder got inside Khan's house.

"Saif is safe and in hospital. Wait for the official statement from the family and the police," Sule told reporters.





The NCP-SP leader is a friend of Kareena Kapoor Khan's aunt Reema Jain, the daughter of legendary filmmaker and actor late Raj Kapoor. -- PTI