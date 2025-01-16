RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'Anti-national': Mamata condemns Bhagwat's remark

January 16, 2025  16:20
image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for equating the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya with the attainment of "true independence" by India, asserting that it was an attempt to distort history.

Bhagwat had said the date of the Ram temple's consecration in Ayodhya should be celebrated as "Pratishtha Dwadashi" as the "true independence" of Bharat, which had faced "parachakra" (enemy attack) for several centuries, was established on this day.

"This is anti-national. I strongly condemn this. This is a dangerous remark, it should be withdrawn. This is an attempt to distort history. We are dedicated to keeping our Independence intact, ready to sacrifice our lives for India, but not to tolerate this," Banerjee told reporters at state secretariat Nabanna. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Wrong to brand Mumbai as...: Fadnavis on Saif attack
LIVE! Wrong to brand Mumbai as...: Fadnavis on Saif attack

If celebs aren't safe then who is?: Oppn on Saif attack
If celebs aren't safe then who is?: Oppn on Saif attack

'The attack on Saif Ali Khan yet again raises questions on Mumbai Police & the Home Minister'

'2.5 Inch Knife Removed From Saif's Spine'
'2.5 Inch Knife Removed From Saif's Spine'

'A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair the leaking spinal fluid.'

'Saif Has 6 Stabs And Two Are Deep'
'Saif Has 6 Stabs And Two Are Deep'

''He is being operated upon by a team of doctors, led by neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi.'

Saif Moved To New Home 4 Years Ago
Saif Moved To New Home 4 Years Ago

Saif and Kareena moved to Satguru Sharan after Jeh was born.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances