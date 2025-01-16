RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


An incredibly challenging day for our family: Kareena on Saif attack

January 16, 2025  21:28
Actor Kareena Kapoor's team issued a statement on the attack on of her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan at their residence in Mumbai early on Thursday. 

In the statement issued on Instagram, they appealed to the media to refrain from relentless speculation and coverage. 

The statement said, "It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage." 

It further said, "While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cop as a family." 

"I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," she said. 
