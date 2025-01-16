2.5-inch knife removed from Saif's spine: Doctor

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from the actor's spine and repair his 'leaking spinal fluid', said a doctor of the Lilavati Hospital.

Explaining the actor's current health condition, Dr Nitin Dange, neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, said that the actor is completely stable and out of danger now.

Actor Saif Ali Khan had sustained at least six injuries after an intruder attacked him at his residence in the early hours of Thursday.

The doctors also performed plastic surgeries on Saif's hand and neck, where he was stabbed, added Dr Dange.

The Bollywood actor was admitted to the hospital at around 2 am on Thursday, the doctor said.

"Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one other on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and out of danger now," Dr Dange told reporters. -- ANI