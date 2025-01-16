RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


13 injured in bread factory blast in Agra, 3 critical

January 16, 2025  16:57
An oven blast in a bread factory in the Hariparvat area's Transport Nagar Thursday afternoon left 13 workers injured, three of them critical, the police said. 

The sound of the explosion was heard kilometres away. 

The incident occurred at the Medley Bread Factory, where large ovens are used to bake bread. 

According to eyewitnesses, the blast happened around 1 pm when more than 20 workers were in the factory. 

"We were working as usual, and suddenly, the oven burst. The ovens run on gas," factory manager Jitendra said, indicating a leak may have been the cause behind the blast. 

Hearing the loud explosion, locals ran to the bakery and helped rescue the injured. 

Thirteen workers were rushed to a hospital with wounds in ambulances and private vehicles. 

"The injured workers have been hospitalised. Three of them are in critical condition and are being treated at a private hospital. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the oven blast," deputy commissioner of police (City) Suraj Rai said. -- PTI
