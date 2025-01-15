Why Are PSB Chiefs At Finance Ministry Today?

Harsh Kumar/Business Standard





M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services, will chair a meeting today, January 15, with the CEOs and MDs of public sector banks.





The meeting aims to review the progress of various financial inclusion schemes and discuss future funding requirements in light of the upcoming Budget, according to sources.





The meeting will focus on evaluating the implementation of key government initiatives under the DFS. Additionally, it is expected to address other financial inclusion issues and discuss the funding needs for these schemes, said the source.





The source further indicated that the government may consider providing assistance and additional funding for programs such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Stand Up India Scheme, Atal Pension Yojana, Mudra Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.





The chairman of the Indian Banking Association, CMD SIDBI, CEO Mudra LTD, CEO National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited and senior director of the National Informatics Centre will also be present at the meeting.





"A few bankers have expressed the need to discuss pending issues related to fixed deposit taxation in the meeting. Given that this meeting takes place just before the Budget, we consider it to be crucial," stated a public sector banker who requested to remain anonymous.





Launched on August 28, 2014, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) aims to ensure comprehensive financial inclusion across India by providing every household access to banking services. The scheme offers basic bank accounts with no minimum balance, free RuPay debit cards that come with Rs 2 lakh accident insurance, and overdraft facilities of up to Rs 10,000.





As of November 20, 2024, PMJDY has registered an impressive 540.3 million accounts with total deposits of Rs 2.4 trillion, including 300.7 million accounts (55.7 per cent) held by women and 359.5 million accounts (66.6 per cent) located in rural and semi-urban areas, alongside 369.2 million RuPay cards issued.





Complementing this, the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) offers a one-year personal accident insurance scheme for individuals aged 18 to 70, providing a death benefit of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for permanent and partial disabilities, with an annual premium of just Rs 20.





As of the same date, PMSBY has seen a cumulative enrolment of 47.59 crore, with 1,93,964 claims received and 1,47,641 claims disbursed, totaling Rs 2,931.88 crore in benefits.





Furthermore, the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) has enrolled 216.7 million individuals, with 8,93,277 claims received and 860,575 successfully disbursed, amounting to Rs 17,211.50 crore in benefits, underscoring its impact on life insurance coverage.





Additionally, the MUDRA scheme has sanctioned 503.1 million accounts, with a sanctioned amount of Rs 31.28 trillion, of which Rs 30.55 trillion has been disbursed.





Lastly, the Stand-Up India scheme has sanctioned 252,000 accounts, with 76 per cent of these accounts opened by women entrepreneurs, reflecting a commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and financial inclusion among underrepresented groups.