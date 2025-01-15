Walmik Karad sent in 7-day custody of SIT

A special court for MCOC Act in Maharashtra's Beed city on Wednesday remanded Walmik Karad, an associate of Nationalist Congress Party minister Dhananjay Munde, in seven-day police custody in connection with the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.





The Special Investigation Team of Maharashtra police had sought his custody for ten days. Karad, an associate of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, was on Tuesday booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and sent in 14-day judicial custody.





Subsequently, the police approached the special MCOCA court for his custody.





He was produced before the district court in Beed on Wednesday afternoon and remanded in fresh SIT custody till January 22.





Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9.





Preliminary investigation indicated that Deshmukh had tried to resist an extortion attempt targeting an energy company operating a windmill project in the area.





Karad was earlier arrested in the extortion case related to the murder after he surrendered before the police in Pune on December 31. -- PTI