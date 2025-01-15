Vande Bharat sleeper train on trial run





A senior WR official said that as a part of the ongoing trials, the 16-coach trainset with swanky interiors reached Mumbai Central Ahmedabad at around 1.50 pm and departed for Ahmedabad at 2:45 pm.





Railway officials said that the train was scheduled to reach Mumbai Central at 12.40 pm, but it reached around 1.10 hours late due to some "unavoidable" reasons.





"We conducted a Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (COCR) trial of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train at a speed of 130 kmph between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central," a senior Western Railway official said.





After analysis, the final certificate will be issued by the Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO), which is responsible for the design and standardisation of railway equipment in the country.





WR said that the semi-high-speed train has 11 AC-3 tier coaches, 4 AC-2 tier coaches, and one first-class AC coach. These are equipped with features like charging ports for mobile devices, a foldable snack table, an integrated lighting system, and a laptop charging setup, it said.





The train has a combined gangway for smooth movement, dog boxes at both ends, adequate linen space, and 38 special seats for attendants.





Additionally, all coaches are HL3 compliant for fire safety and include Braille navigation for visually challenged passengers.





The AC first-class coach has 24 seats, while the second AC coaches have 48 seats each.





Among the 3rd AC coaches, five have 67 seats each, and four have 55 seats each, Western Railway said.

A new prototype of a Vande Bharat sleeper coach train underwent trial with a top speed of 130 kmph between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central on Wednesday, Western Railway officials said.