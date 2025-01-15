RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

UAE launches region's 'most advanced satellite'

January 15, 2025  09:26
image
The UAE's Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre has announced the successful launch of MBZ-SAT, the region's "most advanced satellite". 

MBZ-SAT was launched on Tuesday from the Space Launch Complex 4E at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, US, aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. 

The launch was witnessed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum from the Mission Control Centre of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC). 

The launch of MBZ-SAT marks a significant milestone in the UAE's satellite development journey. It was developed entirely by Emirati engineers at MBRSC. The satellite programme was announced in 2020. 

The 750-kilogramme satellite represents a significant advancement in Earth observation technology. Its technical specifications demonstrate substantial improvements across all systems, according a statement released in Dubai. 

The satellite's imaging system consists of one of the highest resolution cameras, with improved data transmission rates -- four times faster than existing systems. 

"It is also equipped with an advanced electric jet propulsion system, a navigation system accurate to one metre, and a star-tracking system that allows unparalleled precision in positioning capabilities. These capabilities position MBZ-SAT as a significant advancement in Earth observation technology, providing valuable data for both research and practical applications," according to the statement. 

The satellite will be able to capture images with double the precision of previous models while increasing image generation capacity tenfold. It will serve multiple functions, including supporting environment monitoring, infrastructure management and disaster relief. 

These features allow local and international entities make informed decisions based on current and accurate data. 

The satellite will be operated and managed by the Mission Control Centre at MBRSC, with specialised teams handling operations and analysing the data transmitted to Earth.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ED gets MHA approval to prosecute Kejriwal
LIVE! ED gets MHA approval to prosecute Kejriwal

UGC Draft Regulations And AMU
UGC Draft Regulations And AMU

Will the Draft UGC Regulations 2025 undermine our universities?Unlikely, notes Professor Mohammad Sajjad, citing how AMU has utilised its exceptional autonomy.

Impeached South Korean Prez Yoon arrested
Impeached South Korean Prez Yoon arrested

On December 14, Yoon was impeached by the National Assembly over his attempt to impose martial law in the country.

Another Indian dies in Ukraine, MEA asks Russia to...
Another Indian dies in Ukraine, MEA asks Russia to...

India on Tuesday pressed Russia to release all the Indians recruited by the Russian military, following the death of another Indian national in the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone, taking the death toll to 10.

Jammu: Mysterious disease kills 14, experts find...
Jammu: Mysterious disease kills 14, experts find...

Amid growing concern over the mysterious death of 14 persons in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir over the past one month, health experts on Tuesday said certain neurotoxins have been found in the samples of the deceased.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances