RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Torres scam: HC shocked over police lethargy

January 15, 2025  16:12
image
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday took Mumbai Police to task for its lethargy in the investigation of the Torres investment scam, and ordered protection for a chartered accountant who claims to be the whistleblower in the case.
  
A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale directed the city police commissioner to provide protection to Abhishek Gupta who claims to have exposed the scam, even as the police told the court that they were still ascertaining if he faced any threat.

The court's order came in response to a petition filed by Gupta.

The firm that owns Torres jewellery brand is accused of cheating hundreds of investors of crores of rupees through a combination of Ponzi and multi-level marketing (MLM) schemes, promising very high returns but eventually defaulting on payout. 

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police has so far arrested three persons in the case including two foreign nationals.

Gupta's petition sought police protection, apprehending a threat to his life after the scam came to light.

During the hearing, the bench expressed dismay over the manner in which the EOW, a "specialised agency", dragged its feet, giving opportunity to the foreign national accused to flee India.

"We are shocked at the manner in which the investigation is progressing. Somewhere, the police are responsible. They had so much information," the bench remarked.

Gupta, who had audited the accounts of Platinum Hern Pvt Ltd, the parent firm of Torres brand, in his plea claimed that the police were tipped off about the alleged scam in June 2024, months before investors began to lodge complaints, but no action was taken. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Akhilesh backs AAP over Cong for Delhi elections
LIVE! Akhilesh backs AAP over Cong for Delhi elections

Rahul's 'fighting Indian state' remark triggers row
Rahul's 'fighting Indian state' remark triggers row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks that "we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian state itself" triggered a row on Wednesday with the BJP claiming that the Congress' "ugly truth" has been exposed by its own leader and that...

It's treason: Rahul on RSS chief's 'Independence' remark
It's treason: Rahul on RSS chief's 'Independence' remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat of treason for his remark that India got "true independence" after the Ram temple consecration. Gandhi also criticized the Election Commission, alleging a "serious...

SC protects ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar from arrest
SC protects ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar from arrest

The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to Puja Khedkar, a former IAS probationer, who is accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination. Khedkar is accused of...

When Rajiv Gandhi Sat In The Winter Sun
When Rajiv Gandhi Sat In The Winter Sun

After spending nearly 50 years in a colonial bungalow at 24, Akbar Road, the Congress moved into a new office on January 15.Rasheed Kidwai, who knows the history of the Congress better than the Congress, looks back at the people who...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances