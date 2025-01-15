Sonia inaugurates Congress's new HQ, Indira Bhavan

Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi inaugurated the party's new headquarters located at 9A, Kotla Road in New Delhi on Wednesday, marking a key moment in the history of the grand old party which has operated from the 24, Akbar Road premises for the last 47 years.





Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, among other senior party leaders, were present on the occasion.





The event saw party leaders hoist the party flag at the new headquarters and the singing of Vande Matram and the national anthem.





Sonia Gandhi then inaugurated the building, asking Kharge to join her in cutting the ribbon at the entry of the building.





The new state-of-the-art AICC headquarters -- Indira Gandhi Bhavan - symbolises the Congress party's continuing mission to uphold the vision of its stalwarts, the party had earlier said.

"It is time for us to move ahead with the times and embrace the new," AICC general secretary, organisation, Venugopal had said,

The construction of Indira Gandhi Bhavan was started during Sonia Gandhi's tenure as Congress chief.

"Situated at 9A, Kotla Road, New Delhi, the Indira Gandhi Bhawan is designed to meet the evolving needs of the party and its leaders, featuring modern facilities to support administrative, organisational, and strategic activities.

"This iconic building reflects the Congress party's forward-looking vision while paying homage to its extraordinary past, which has shaped the political and social fabric of India," he had said.