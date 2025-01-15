RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Smriti Irani, Shekhar Kapur join PM Museum's new team

January 15, 2025  10:02
The government has reconstituted the Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society with former Union minister Smriti Irani and noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur finding a place in it.
 
According to an official order issued by the Ministry of Culture, former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Nripendra Mishra, has got another five-year term as the organisation's chairperson.

There are many new entrants in the prestigious institution's society, including Irani, Kapur, former NITI Aayog Vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar, retired Army officer Syed Ata Hasnain, and Sanskar Bharati's Vasudev Kamath.

The key decision-making body of the PMML is helmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its president, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as vice-president.

Besides, the Executive Council of the PMML has also been reconstituted.
"The central government hereby reconstitutes the society and the executive council of the Prime Ministers Museum & Library, New Delhi," says the order dated January 13.

The order further says, "the term of the members nominated to the society and the executive council of PMML shall be for a period of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier."  
 
The new entrants to the Society's membership also include Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, educationist Chamu Krishna Shastry and archaeologist K K Mohammad. -- PTI 
Trouble for Kejriwal as Centre okays to prosecute ex-CM

The federal agency has filed a chargesheet against the 56-year-old politician before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here last year after arresting him in March.

LIVE! Over 100 flights delayed as dense fog covers Delhi

UGC Draft Regulations And AMU

Will the Draft UGC Regulations 2025 undermine our universities?Unlikely, notes Professor Mohammad Sajjad, citing how AMU has utilised its exceptional autonomy.

Impeached South Korean Prez Yoon arrested

On December 14, Yoon was impeached by the National Assembly over his attempt to impose martial law in the country.

Women Voters: The Rising Power Transforming Politics

'Women' as a political constituency appears to be an idea that has come of age. It is changing India in ways that we only dimly understand, asserts Aditi Phadnis.

