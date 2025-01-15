Smriti Irani, Shekhar Kapur join PM Museum's new team

The government has reconstituted the Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society with former Union minister Smriti Irani and noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur finding a place in it.

According to an official order issued by the Ministry of Culture, former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Nripendra Mishra, has got another five-year term as the organisation's chairperson.





There are many new entrants in the prestigious institution's society, including Irani, Kapur, former NITI Aayog Vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar, retired Army officer Syed Ata Hasnain, and Sanskar Bharati's Vasudev Kamath.





The key decision-making body of the PMML is helmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its president, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as vice-president.





Besides, the Executive Council of the PMML has also been reconstituted.

"The central government hereby reconstitutes the society and the executive council of the Prime Ministers Museum & Library, New Delhi," says the order dated January 13.





The order further says, "the term of the members nominated to the society and the executive council of PMML shall be for a period of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

The new entrants to the Society's membership also include Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, educationist Chamu Krishna Shastry and archaeologist K K Mohammad. -- PTI