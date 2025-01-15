RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sharp kite string claims college student's life in MP

January 15, 2025  14:20
Representative image
A 20-year-old college student died after his throat was slit by kite string during Makar Sankranti celebrations in Indore city, police said on Wednesday.
  
Himanshu Solanki was riding a motorcycle when a piece of kite string slashed his throat on a flyover in Footi Kothi area on Tuesday evening.

A second-year BA student, he was out with a friend to get a cooking gas cylinder, said an official of Dwarkapuri police station.  

He was taken to hospital but the doctors could not save him on account of excessive bleeding, the official said.

Solanki's family members alleged that he died due to the banned `Chinese manjha', a sharp nylon variety of kite string. 

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said probe was underway. "Only after investigation it can be said whether it was the banned manjha," he added. -- PTI 
