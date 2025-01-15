Sensex climbs over 200 points

Benchmark index Sensex ticked higher for the second straight session on Wednesday, buoyed by buying in bellwether stock Reliance Industries, Zomato and Kotak Bank amid a largely firm trend in global markets.





However, elevated crude oil prices in the international markets and buying by foreign investors weighed on market sentiment, traders said.





The 30-share BSE index climbed 224.45 points or 0.29 per cent to close at 76,724.08.





During the day, it jumped 491.42 points or 0.64 per cent to 76,991.05.





As many as 2,150 stocks advanced while 1,806 declined and 108 remained unchanged on the BSE. -- PTI

