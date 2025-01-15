RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Rupee extends gains, settles at 86.40 against US dollar

January 15, 2025  20:11
image
The rupee extended its recovery for the second straight session and settled with a gain of 13 paise at 86.40 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking favourable cues from domestic equity markets and softening crude oil prices.

The American currency index also descended from a record peak, adding to the gaining momentum in the local unit, though it remained under pressure from continuous exit of foreign institutional investors, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.50 and slipped to the intraday low of 86.55 against the greenback.

It also touched A high of 86.28 before ending the session at 86.40 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a gain of 13 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee rebounded from its lowest-ever level and settled with a gain of 17 paise at 86.53 against the dollar.

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said the rupee gained for the second consecutive session on weak US dollar and soft US 10-year treasury yields.

A pullback in the domestic equities and overnight decline in crude oil prices also favoured the rupee.

However, FII outflows capped sharp gains.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Set up panel to phase out petrol cars: Bombay HC
LIVE! Set up panel to phase out petrol cars: Bombay HC

BJP's Parvesh Verma faces probe for distributing shoes
BJP's Parvesh Verma faces probe for distributing shoes

The returning officer for the New Delhi assembly segment has directed the police to investigate an incident of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Parvesh Verma allegedly distributing shoes to electors at a Valmiki temple in violation of...

OMG! Is Donald Trump selling kheer in Pakistan?
OMG! Is Donald Trump selling kheer in Pakistan?

Unfazed by the popularity, Bagga said, "My face resembles Donald Trump, that is why people take selfies with me. I feel very good."

Gambhir Blames Sarfaraz For Leaks!
Gambhir Blames Sarfaraz For Leaks!

While Gautam Gambhir's anger at the leaks is understandable, blaming Sarfaraz Khan without concrete proof seems premature and unnecessary.

Cops outside, father kills woman for refusing to marry
Cops outside, father kills woman for refusing to marry

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead in Gwalior, India, by her father and cousin for refusing to marry the man chosen by them. The incident occurred while police officers were present outside the house to intervene in a tense...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances