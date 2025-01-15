RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Police sets up SIT to probe 14 mysterious deaths in Rajouri

January 15, 2025  22:04
The police here have constituted a special investigation team to probe the mysterious death of 14 people, including 11 children, belonging to three families in a remote village in Rajouri district, officials said on Wednesday. 

Amid growing concern over the mysterious deaths in the Badhaal village over the past one month, the administration has directed officials to analyse reports from institutions to identify the cause of the deaths.

Initial reports indicate the presence of certain neurotoxins in the samples of the deceased, which are being further investigated to determine the reasons behind these fatalities.

The 11-member special investigation team (SIT) headed by the Superintendent of Police (operations) Budhal, Wajahat Hussain, has been formed keeping in view the sensitivity of the inquest proceeding initiated into the deaths, stated an order by Senior Superintendent of Police of Rajouri Gaurav Sikarwar.

According to four daily diary reports (DDRs) registered at the Kandi police station on December 7, 12, 23 and January 12, a total of 14 people -- a man and his four children, a woman and her three children and a man and his four grandchildren -- died under suspicious circumstances.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Kandi Vikram Sarmhal, SHO of Kandi Abrar Khan, SHO of women police station in Rajouri Sushma Thakur, Inspector Rajeev Kumar, Sub-Inspector Pankaj Sharma and Assistant Sub-inspector Pawan Sharma have been included as members of the SIT, the order stated.

The SIT also included experts from the Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Department, Microbiology Department, Paediatrics Department and the Pathology Department.

According to the order, the SIT in charge will also use the service of experts from food safety, agriculture, Jal Shakti (Public Health Engineering) Departments and experts of the FSL team, Jammu, for investigation.

The team has been directed to share the progress of the investigation with the district police office on a weekly basis.  -- PTI
