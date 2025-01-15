RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Over 100 flights delayed as dense fog covers Delhi

January 15, 2025  09:57
image
More than 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning due to dense fog resulting in low visibility.
   
An official said no flight diversions or cancellations have been reported so far.
 
"Low visibility and fog over Delhi may lead to some delays. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be , safely and smoothly," IndiGo said in a post on X at 8.18 am.
 
Delhi airport operator DIAL said while landings and takeoffs continue at the airport, flights that are not CAT III-compliant may get affected.
 
CAT III facility allows flight operations in low visibility conditions.
 
As per information available on Flightradar24.com, over 100 flights were delayed on Wednesday.
 
"Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X at 7.35 am.
 
The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital handles around 1,300 flight movements daily. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Trouble for Kejriwal as Centre okays to prosecute ex-CM
Trouble for Kejriwal as Centre okays to prosecute ex-CM

The federal agency has filed a chargesheet against the 56-year-old politician before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here last year after arresting him in March.

LIVE! Over 100 flights delayed as dense fog covers Delhi
LIVE! Over 100 flights delayed as dense fog covers Delhi

UGC Draft Regulations And AMU
UGC Draft Regulations And AMU

Will the Draft UGC Regulations 2025 undermine our universities?Unlikely, notes Professor Mohammad Sajjad, citing how AMU has utilised its exceptional autonomy.

Impeached South Korean Prez Yoon arrested
Impeached South Korean Prez Yoon arrested

On December 14, Yoon was impeached by the National Assembly over his attempt to impose martial law in the country.

Women Voters: The Rising Power Transforming Politics
Women Voters: The Rising Power Transforming Politics

'Women' as a political constituency appears to be an idea that has come of age. It is changing India in ways that we only dimly understand, asserts Aditi Phadnis.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances