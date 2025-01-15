Out on interim bail, Asaram returns to Jodhpur ashram

Granted interim relief in a 2013 rape case, self-styled godman Asaram returned to his ashram in Jodhpur's Pal village, police said on Wednesday.

"He had been admitted in an Ayurveda hospital of the city for the past few days on parole and left for his ashram late on Tuesday," a police officer said.





The Rajasthan high court on Tuesday granted interim bail till March 31 to the self-styled godman, who is serving life imprisonment. A lower court had sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment in April 2018 for raping a minor at his ashram in 2013.





A large crowd of supporters gathered outside the hospital after hearing the news of his interim bail and garlanded Asaram when he came out.





He was also accorded a resounding welcome upon his arrival at the ashram.





His counsel Nishant Bora said Asaram would be free to take treatment at a place of his choice during this bail period.





He would, however, have to adhere to the bail conditions.





Last week, the Supreme Court granted Asaram a similar relief till March 31 in a another rape case, observing that he was suffering from various ailments and needed treatment. -- PTI