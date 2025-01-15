RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Mrs Steve Jobs takes spiritual initiation at Kumbh

January 15, 2025  23:37
image
Philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, the wife of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, has received spiritual initiation from her guru Swami Kailashanand Giri, the seer's aide said here on Wednesday.

Powell, who has spent three days at a camp at the Maha Kumbh, has been given the spiritual name 'Kamala' by her guru.

Swami Kailashanand Giri is the Mahamandaleshwar or head seer of Panchayati Akhada Shri Niranjani.

"Lauren Powell Jobs was initiated last night. Guruji gave her the sacred Kali Beej Mantra during the ceremony. The offerings she made as guru dakshina remain undisclosed," Giri's media advisor Shagun Tyagi told PTI.

The initiation ceremony, held at Swami Kailashanand Giri's camp, was attended by his personal secretary Avantikanand and Powell's secretary.     

Giri, while attending the Amrit Snan ritual at the Sangam Ghat on Wednesday, said, "On Monday, Kamala faced some difficulty in navigating through the crowd, so she stayed at the camp. She is very humble and curious about Sanatan Dharma."

"She wants to learn more about the guru-shishya tradition and has numerous questions related to Sanatan philosophy, which we strive to address," he said.

As the wife of the late Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple, she has been associated with a legacy of innovation that revolutionised personal technology.

Under Steve Jobs' leadership, Apple became one of the world's most valuable companies.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Israel, Hamas agree on Gaza ceasefire, hostage release
Israel, Hamas agree on Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

A breakthrough has been achieved in the Gaza conflict, with Israel and Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire deal, marking a potential turning point in the ongoing war, CNN reported citing sources.

LIVE! Mrs Steve Jobs takes spiritual initiation at Kumbh
LIVE! Mrs Steve Jobs takes spiritual initiation at Kumbh

Beed sarpanch was killed because...: SIT tells court
Beed sarpanch was killed because...: SIT tells court

A Special Investigation Team of Maharashtra Police told a court at Beed on Wednesday that Santosh Deshmukh was killed because he was thought to be an obstacle in a plan to extort Rs 2 crore from an energy firm, and Walmik Karad was in...

Now, BJP's Bidhuri compares Atishi with a doe
Now, BJP's Bidhuri compares Atishi with a doe

Bharatiya Janarta Party candidate Ramesh Bidhuri on Wednesday again targeted Delhi chief minister and his rival from Kalkaji seat Atishi, saying she was running around like a 'hirni' (doe) in the streets of the constituency ahead of...

Kejriwal owns no house, car; declares assets worth...
Kejriwal owns no house, car; declares assets worth...

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections from the New Delhi constituency on Wednesday, declaring net assets totaling Rs 1.73 crore. According to Kejriwal's affidavit submitted...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances