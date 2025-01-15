RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


MP well collapse: 3 trapped labourers die

January 15, 2025  15:23
Three labourers, trapped under the debris after a well collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, have died, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday.
 
The under-construction well caved in at Khunajhir Khurd village in the district on Tuesday evening following which the three persons, including a woman, got trapped, officials earlier said.

CM Yadav in a post on X said police, Homeguard personnel and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team immediately started the rescue work and made every possible effort to bring out the workers safely, but they could not be saved.

"Sad news has been received about the untimely death of 3 workers in an accident caused by soil collapse during the digging of an old well on a private land in village Khunajhir khurd under Chhindwara district," he said.
 
As per rules, the government will provide a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the deceased, Yadav said. 
 
"I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the family members to bear this immense grief," he said.
 
The victims have been Shahjadi Khan (50), her son Rashid (18) and nephew Bashid (18), according to officials. -- PTI 
