Modi meets MLAs from Maharashtra ruling alliance

January 15, 2025  13:05
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met MLAs of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra over lunch in Mumbai. 

The luncheon meeting was held at the INS Angre auditorium, a state government official said. 

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and most other MLAs of the ruling coalition of the BJP, NCP, Shiv Sena and their smaller allies were present, sources said. 

The Mahayuti alliance won 230 out of the 288 seats in the November 20 assembly elections last year.
