Man experiences 'rebirth' just before being taken to hospital mortuary

January 15, 2025  16:45
A man, believed by his family to be dead and taken to a hospital for further procedures, made a miraculous recovery just minutes before being transferred to the mortuary in this north Kerala district.

Pavithran, a 67-year-old from Pachapoika in nearby Koothuparamba, shocked everyone by coming back to life, even after his family had made arrangements for his funeral the next day.

A freezer was readied at the AKG Memorial Co-operative Hospital mortuary here at the request of relatives to temporarily store the body.

However, just before the "dead body" was taken into the mortuary, a vigilant hospital staff member noticed a faint movement of his fingers and immediately alerted Pavithran's relatives and doctors.

Jayan, a hospital attendant, said he noticed Pavithran's fingers moving as the body was about to be shifted into the mortuary.

Pavithran was immediately rushed to the intensive care unit, hospital authorities confirmed.

According to family sources, Pavithran, who had been suffering from various health issues, including cardiac and lung-related ailments, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

Although he was on ventilator support at the hospital, the family reportedly decided to bring him back to his hometown on Monday due to the high cost of treatment.

Relatives said the doctors in Mangaluru had informed them that Pavithran would not survive without ventilator support and would die within 10 minutes if it was removed.

They also claimed he had not opened his eyes after being shifted from the hospital and that his blood pressure had been critically low.

Justifying their assumption that he had passed away, the family explained that the doctors in Mangaluru had told them he was unlikely to survive the over five-hour journey in an ordinary ambulance without a ventilator.

During the journey, Pavithran reportedly remained motionless, showing no signs of life, relatives added.

Pavithran's wife and sister accompanied him in the ambulance, while other relatives followed in a car. -- PTI
