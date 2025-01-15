RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Impeached South Korean President Yoon arrested

January 15, 2025  08:21
image
South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested on Wednsday over insurrection accusations related to his brief declaration of martial law on December 3, investigators said.

He is the first sitting president in South Korea's history to be arrested.

According to reports, the suspended President was seen leaving his heavily fortified residence in central Seoul in a convoy to the offices of the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) after a joint team of investigators and police said they had executed the arrest warrant.

On December 14, Yoon was impeached by the National Assembly over his attempt to impose martial law in the country.

The members of the unicameral National Assembly had voted 204 to 85 to impeach South Korea's President.

After his impeachment, Yoon was suspended from office.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Impeached South Korean President Yoon arrested
LIVE! Impeached South Korean President Yoon arrested

Another Indian dies in Ukraine, MEA asks Russia to...
Another Indian dies in Ukraine, MEA asks Russia to...

India on Tuesday pressed Russia to release all the Indians recruited by the Russian military, following the death of another Indian national in the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone, taking the death toll to 10.

Israel, Hamas close to seal ceasefire, hostage deal
Israel, Hamas close to seal ceasefire, hostage deal

Talks in Qatar aimed at reaching a ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas are progressing with an Arab source telling The Press Service of Israel on Tuesday there is a 'high likelihood of success'.

Jammu: Mysterious disease kills 14, experts find...
Jammu: Mysterious disease kills 14, experts find...

Amid growing concern over the mysterious death of 14 persons in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir over the past one month, health experts on Tuesday said certain neurotoxins have been found in the samples of the deceased.

Princess of Wales comes out with update on her cancer
Princess of Wales comes out with update on her cancer

Kate Middleton, Britain's Princess of Wales, has revealed that she is in remission after undergoing cancer treatment over the past year. She visited the Royal Marsden Hospital in London to thank the NHS staff who cared for her and to...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances