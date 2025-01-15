Impeached South Korean President Yoon arrested

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested on Wednsday over insurrection accusations related to his brief declaration of martial law on December 3, investigators said.





He is the first sitting president in South Korea's history to be arrested.





According to reports, the suspended President was seen leaving his heavily fortified residence in central Seoul in a convoy to the offices of the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) after a joint team of investigators and police said they had executed the arrest warrant.





On December 14, Yoon was impeached by the National Assembly over his attempt to impose martial law in the country.





The members of the unicameral National Assembly had voted 204 to 85 to impeach South Korea's President.





After his impeachment, Yoon was suspended from office.