Here's who is on BJP's star campaigners list for Delhi polls





The list also includes Purvanchali leaders, including Bhojpuri stars and MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, and Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua.





Purvanchalis -- people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar -- constitute a sizeable vote bank in the national capital.





Delhi will go to polls on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.





The Union ministers named as star campaigners for the Assembly polls are Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Hardeep Singh Puri and Giriraj Singh.





The seven chief ministers, who will campaign in Delhi as BJP's star campaigners, are Devendra Fadnavis, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Yogi Adityanath, Bhajan Lal Sharma, Nayab Singh Saini and Mohan Yadav.





All the seven MPs from Delhi are also part of the list. Delhi BJP in-charge Baijayant Panda, co-incharge Alka Gurjar, and the party's state unit chief Virendra Sachdeva will also be star campaigners for the polls.





The BJP, which has been out of power since 1998, is making concerted efforts to dethrone the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party which has been ruling Delhi since 2015.





Sources in the party said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address two-three rallies in the city while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address seven poll rallies in each of the Lok Sabha constituencies of the city.





"There is also demand for roadshows by the prime minister in Delhi, but a final decision is yet to be taken by the top party leadership," a BJP functionary said.

