RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

GRAP 4 curbs invoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality dips

January 15, 2025  20:46
image
The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Wednesday invoked curbs under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a sharp dip in air quality due to unfavourable meteorological conditions, according to an official order.

Calm winds, low temperatures and foggy conditions allowed accumulation of pollutants in the region, with the air quality index soaring from 275 on Tuesday to 396 at 6 pm on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predicted that AQI may breach the 400 mark soon.

Accordingly, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to 'straightway invoke' all actions under stages 3 and 4 with immediate effect.  

Stage 4 curbs include a ban on all construction activities, entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi, and mandatory shifting of school classes, except for classes 10 and 12, to hybrid mode.

Non-essential diesel trucks are prohibited from entering Delhi, while Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-run heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for essential services under Stage 4.  

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorizes air quality into four stages   Stage 1 (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage 2 (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage 3 (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage 4 (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).  

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Set up panel to phase out petrol cars: Bombay HC
LIVE! Set up panel to phase out petrol cars: Bombay HC

BJP's Parvesh Verma faces probe for distributing shoes
BJP's Parvesh Verma faces probe for distributing shoes

The returning officer for the New Delhi assembly segment has directed the police to investigate an incident of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Parvesh Verma allegedly distributing shoes to electors at a Valmiki temple in violation of...

OMG! Is Donald Trump selling kheer in Pakistan?
OMG! Is Donald Trump selling kheer in Pakistan?

Unfazed by the popularity, Bagga said, "My face resembles Donald Trump, that is why people take selfies with me. I feel very good."

Gambhir Blames Sarfaraz For Leaks!
Gambhir Blames Sarfaraz For Leaks!

While Gautam Gambhir's anger at the leaks is understandable, blaming Sarfaraz Khan without concrete proof seems premature and unnecessary.

Cops outside, father kills woman for refusing to marry
Cops outside, father kills woman for refusing to marry

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead in Gwalior, India, by her father and cousin for refusing to marry the man chosen by them. The incident occurred while police officers were present outside the house to intervene in a tense...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances