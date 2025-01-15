RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Govt employees allowed to travel via Tejas, Vande Bharat trains under LTC

January 15, 2025  16:56
image
The Centre has allowed its employees to travel via Tejas, Vande Bharat and Humsafar trains under Leave Travel Concession (LTC), according to an official order.
       
The move comes after the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) received a number of references from different offices/individuals about the admissibility of various premium trains under the LTC.
     
"The matter has been examined by this department in consultation with the Department of Expenditure and it has been decided that apart from existing Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains, travel by Tejas Express, Vande Bharat Express & Humsafar Express trains under LTC as per the entitlement of the government employees has now been allowed," said the order issued by the DoPT on Tuesday.
     
The eligible Central government employees get reimbursement of tickets for to and fro journeys besides paid leave when they avail the LTC. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PhD scholar 'harassed' outside IIT Madras
LIVE! PhD scholar 'harassed' outside IIT Madras

Intel says Khalistani hit squad out to kill Kejriwal
Intel says Khalistani hit squad out to kill Kejriwal

Amid intelligence reports of a pro-Khalistan group plotting an attack against him, Delhi Chief Ministerial candidate Arvind Kejriwal responded with faith, stating "God will save him." The threat comes ahead of the February 5 Delhi...

Rajouri deaths: Outbreak ruled out but mystery remains
Rajouri deaths: Outbreak ruled out but mystery remains

A series of deaths in a remote village in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, are not due to any disease, according to the Health Minister. Tests conducted by various institutions, including the ICMR, NCDC, and DRDE, have returned...

Meta apologises for Zuckerberg's remarks on 2024 polls
Meta apologises for Zuckerberg's remarks on 2024 polls

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier called out the remarks made by Zuckerberg on the Joe Rogan podcast. "Mr. Zuckerberg's claim that most incumbent governments, including India in 2024 elections, lost post-COVID is factually...

When Rajiv Gandhi Sat In The Winter Sun
When Rajiv Gandhi Sat In The Winter Sun

After spending nearly 50 years in a colonial bungalow at 24, Akbar Road, the Congress moved into a new office on January 15.Rasheed Kidwai, who knows the history of the Congress better than the Congress, looks back at the people who...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances