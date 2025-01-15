God will save me: Kejriwal on 'Khalistan threat'

Amid intelligence reports that a pro-Khalistan group is plotting an attack against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, the former Delhi chief minister said on Wednesday that 'God will save him' and he is destined to live as long as his 'lifeline' allows.





Addressing reporters after filing his nomination for the February 5 Delhi assembly polls from the New Delhi seat, Kejriwal responded to a question on the alleged threat to his life, saying 'uparwala bachayega....'





Before filing his nomination, Kejriwal offered prayers at the Prachin Hanuman temple at Connaught Place and told reporters, "Jako Rakhe Saiyan Mar Sake Na Koye (those protected by God cannot be killed by anyone). God is with me."





"One lives as long as his lifeline allows. The day one's lifeline ends, God calls him up," he said, when asked about the reported threat to him from a pro-Khalistan outfit.





Sources in the Delhi Police said they will review Kejriwal's security arrangements as there is speculation regarding a threat to his life.





Intelligence reports indicate that a hit squad of two to three operatives, last tracked in Punjab, may be en route Delhi to target Kejriwal during the upcoming assembly polls in the capital, the sources said.





"This is based on human intelligence and further details are being investigated," one of the sources added.





The sources said a pro-Khalistan group, allegedly backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is behind the plot, which aims to disrupt harmony and law and order in Delhi and Punjab.





Kejriwal, a Z-plus protectee, has a comprehensive protection detail comprising 63 personnel, including a pilot, escort teams, close protection staff and search-and-frisk units.





Additionally, 15 uniformed personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are deployed for his protection.





The recent threat has prompted authorities to maintain round-the-clock surveillance to avert any potential attack, the sources said. -- PTI