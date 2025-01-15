RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

God will save me: Kejriwal on 'Khalistan threat'

January 15, 2025  16:44
image
Amid intelligence reports that a pro-Khalistan group is plotting an attack against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, the former Delhi chief minister said on Wednesday that 'God will save him' and he is destined to live as long as his 'lifeline' allows.

Addressing reporters after filing his nomination for the February 5 Delhi assembly polls from the New Delhi seat, Kejriwal responded to a question on the alleged threat to his life, saying 'uparwala bachayega....'

Before filing his nomination, Kejriwal offered prayers at the Prachin Hanuman temple at Connaught Place and told reporters, "Jako Rakhe Saiyan Mar Sake Na Koye (those protected by God cannot be killed by anyone). God is with me."

"One lives as long as his lifeline allows. The day one's lifeline ends, God calls him up," he said, when asked about the reported threat to him from a pro-Khalistan outfit.

Sources in the Delhi Police said they will review Kejriwal's security arrangements as there is speculation regarding a threat to his life.

Intelligence reports indicate that a hit squad of two to three operatives, last tracked in Punjab, may be en route Delhi to target Kejriwal during the upcoming assembly polls in the capital, the sources said.

"This is based on human intelligence and further details are being investigated," one of the sources added.

The sources said a pro-Khalistan group, allegedly backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is behind the plot, which aims to disrupt harmony and law and order in Delhi and Punjab.

Kejriwal, a Z-plus protectee, has a comprehensive protection detail comprising 63 personnel, including a pilot, escort teams, close protection staff and search-and-frisk units.

Additionally, 15 uniformed personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are deployed for his protection.

The recent threat has prompted authorities to maintain round-the-clock surveillance to avert any potential attack, the sources said.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! God will save me: Kejriwal on 'Khalistan threat'
LIVE! God will save me: Kejriwal on 'Khalistan threat'

Whatever was done in Galwan...: Army chief
Whatever was done in Galwan...: Army chief

The eastern Ladakh military standoff between India and China began in May 2020 and a deadly clash at the Galwan Valley in June that year resulted in a severe strain in ties between the two neighbours.

Rahul's 'fighting Indian state' remark triggers row
Rahul's 'fighting Indian state' remark triggers row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks that "we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian state itself" triggered a row on Wednesday with the BJP claiming that the Congress' "ugly truth" has been exposed by its own leader and that...

When Rajiv Gandhi Sat In The Winter Sun
When Rajiv Gandhi Sat In The Winter Sun

After spending nearly 50 years in a colonial bungalow at 24, Akbar Road, the Congress moved into a new office on January 15.Rasheed Kidwai, who knows the history of the Congress better than the Congress, looks back at the people who...

SC protects ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar from arrest
SC protects ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar from arrest

The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to Puja Khedkar, a former IAS probationer, who is accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination. Khedkar is accused of...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances