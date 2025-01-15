RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


ED gets MHA approval to prosecute Kejriwal

January 15, 2025  09:12
The Union Home Ministry has granted sanction to the Enforcement Directorate to prosecute former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy linked money laundering case, officials said.
   
The federal agency has filed a chargesheet against the 56-year-old politician before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here last year after arresting him in March.
 
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recently granted the required sanction to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for prosecuting Kejriwal under the anti-money laundering law in the Delhi excise policy case, officials said.
 
The development comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly on February 5.
 
Kejriwal has been made made an accused in his personal capacity as well as in the capacity of being the national convenor of his political party AAP.
 
The former chief minister was called the "kingpin and key conspirator" of the Delhi excise "scam" by the ED.
 
It was alleged that he acted in collusion with Delhi government minister, the AAP leaders and others.
