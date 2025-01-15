RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'Ditched', woman goes on dharna outside lover's house

January 15, 2025  22:48
image
A 22-year-old woman staged a dharna in front of her lover's locked residence in Odisha's Jajpur district on Wednesday, demanding that he marry her as he allegedly promised before beginning a physical relationship with her. 

The woman also lodged a complaint with the police accusing her 25-year-old lover of taking cash and jewellery worth several lakhs of rupees from her. 

A police officer said that they initiated an investigation into the matter and started a manhunt for the accused man and his family. 

The drama unfolded Tuesday night after the woman and her lover returned to their village under Panikoili police station limits from New Delhi where they were staying together since last month. 

The two had eloped and went to the national capital after the man's family objected to their marriage. 

The police said the man's family had recently asked them to come back to the village so that their wedding could be arranged. 

After the two returned on Tuesday night and the woman got down from the car, it quickly left the village with her lover on board. 

The woman first went to her lover's residence which was locked from outside. She then walked to her own house where her parents did not allow her to enter.

With no option left, she staged a dharna in front of her lover's house seeking justice for herself.

"He exploited me sexually, promising that he would marry me. He has also taken away Rs 4 lakh in cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 3 lakh from me. But he ditched me," she alleged.

The police convinced the woman to lodge a written complaint.           

"Based on the complaint, we have registered a case and started an investigation. The accused and his family members have fled from the village. We are looking for them," said a police official. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Deal done: Hamas agrees to release Israeli hostages
LIVE! Deal done: Hamas agrees to release Israeli hostages

Beed sarpanch was killed because...: SIT tells court
Beed sarpanch was killed because...: SIT tells court

A Special Investigation Team of Maharashtra Police told a court at Beed on Wednesday that Santosh Deshmukh was killed because he was thought to be an obstacle in a plan to extort Rs 2 crore from an energy firm, and Walmik Karad was in...

Now, BJP's Bidhuri compares Atishi with a doe
Now, BJP's Bidhuri compares Atishi with a doe

Bharatiya Janarta Party candidate Ramesh Bidhuri on Wednesday again targeted Delhi chief minister and his rival from Kalkaji seat Atishi, saying she was running around like a 'hirni' (doe) in the streets of the constituency ahead of...

Kejriwal owns no house, car; declares assets worth...
Kejriwal owns no house, car; declares assets worth...

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections from the New Delhi constituency on Wednesday, declaring net assets totaling Rs 1.73 crore. According to Kejriwal's affidavit submitted...

2 Iranians 'hypnotise', defraud Gurugram shop owner
2 Iranians 'hypnotise', defraud Gurugram shop owner

Gurugram police has arrested two Iran nationals for allegedly cheating a shop owner of Rs 45,000 by 'hypnotising' him, officials said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances