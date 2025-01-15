RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Delhi sees 180 cases for model code violations in one week

January 15, 2025  19:33
image
The Delhi police has registered 180 cases of alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) from January 7 to January 14 in the national capital ahead of assembly polls, an official said on Wednesday.

To maintain law and order, preventive actions have led to the arrest of 7,454 individuals under various provisions, including the Excise Act, an official statement said.

The police have heightened vigilance at inter-state border checkpoints and intensified crackdowns on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor, and drugs from January 7 to 14, it read.

In this period, the Delhi police recorded 180 cases of alleged MCC violations and confiscated 123 illegal firearms and 92 cartridges. 

Additionally, they have seized 19,881 litres of liquor and 59.5 kg of drugs, with a total value of more than Rs 12 crore.

The police said the law enforcement seized Rs 1.13 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Karnataka defers tabling of caste census report
LIVE! Karnataka defers tabling of caste census report

BJP's Parvesh Verma faces probe for distributing shoes
BJP's Parvesh Verma faces probe for distributing shoes

The returning officer for the New Delhi assembly segment has directed the police to investigate an incident of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Parvesh Verma allegedly distributing shoes to electors at a Valmiki temple in violation of...

A Night Outside The ICU
A Night Outside The ICU

My patient was my 86-year-old father hospitalised for the first time in his life.

OMG! Is Donald Trump selling kheer in Pakistan?
OMG! Is Donald Trump selling kheer in Pakistan?

Unfazed by the popularity, Bagga said, "My face resembles Donald Trump, that is why people take selfies with me. I feel very good."

Pannun plot: Govt panel recommends action against...
Pannun plot: Govt panel recommends action against...

A high-powered enquiry committee set up by the Indian government has recommended legal action against an unnamed individual after probing activities of organized criminal groups and terrorist organizations that undermined the security...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances