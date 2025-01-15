Delhi riot accused Tahir Hussain gets parole to file nomination

The Delhi high court on Tuesday denied interim bail to former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, who is in jail over his onvolvement in 2020 riots in North East Delhi.





However, the Court has granted custody parole to Tahir Hussain to allow him to file his nomination papers and participate in campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections.





Hussain, who is contesting from the Mustafabad constituency, has been fielded by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi.





Hussain had approached the Court seeking interim bail for the purpose of completing election-related formalities.





Taking into account his criminal history, the nature of the allegations, and the circumstances surrounding the case, the court granted him custody parole to take the oath and complete the necessary steps for his nomination.





The court emphasised the seriousness of the allegations against him, highlighting his involvement in the violence that led to the deaths of 59 people.