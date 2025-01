From the Sensex blue-chip pack, Zomato jumped over 4 per cent.





NTPC, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries and Adani Ports were the other big gainers.





Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Tata Motors were among the laggards.





The BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.34 per cent, and the midcap index went up by 0.11 per cent.