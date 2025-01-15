Bison strays into Ponda city in Goa





The forest department staff on Tuesday night drove a female bison into a forest after it was found on the streets of Ponda city in North Goa district, being chased by people.





Videos on social media showed some motorbike-borne people chasing a bison in the heart of Ponda city, raising concerns.





This is the second such instance in the last few months.





On October 13 last year, a 60-year-old woman died after being attacked by a bison while trying to chase away the animal grazing in her backyard in Bethora village, bordering Ponda town.





When contacted, Deputy Conservator of Forest (north division) Jiss K Varkey on Wednesday said a female bison, which was not very aggressive, had ventured into the city following which their rescue squad drove her into a nearby forest area on Tuesday night.





People should be discouraged from chasing bison and shooting their videos as the animals may get irritated and become aggressive, he said.





The ongoing work on a national highway passing through Ponda area during night time has "created disturbances to the natural corridor of bison" and it is one of the reasons for these animals to frequently venture into the city areas, the official said.





"Usually, they (bison) don't venture into the city, but their natural crossings are affected due to work going on even at night on the national highway," he said.





There is a good bison population in forests around Ponda city, he added.

The ongoing expansion work on a highway in Goa has disturbed the natural corridor of the bison population, causing them to venture into urban areas in the coastal state, a forest official said on Wednesday.