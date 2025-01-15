RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Akhilesh backs AAP over Cong for Delhi elections

January 15, 2025  15:40
image
Asserting that the INDIA bloc is intact, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said he is supporting the Aam Aadmi Party over the Congress in Delhi because it is stronger and the common aim is to defeat the BJP. 
 
Strengthening the hands of regional parties wherever they are strong and in a position to fight the BJP is the basic principle behind the formation of the opposition alliance, Yadav told reporters.

He was in Haridwar to immerse the ashes of his uncle Rajpal Yadav in the Ganga at Har ki Pauri. 
        
"The INDIA alliance is intact. I remember, when the alliance was being formed, Nitish Kumar had talked to leaders of all parties including ours. He had said at the time that we should strengthen the hands of a regional party wherever it is strong. AAP is strong in Delhi, so we are supporting it," the SP chief said after the ritual. 
 
"We must support whichever party is strong and in a position to give a fight to BJP.  In Delhi, AAP and Congress are facing each other... My advice is AAP is strong so we should all support it. After all, our common goal is the defeat of BJP, whether it is Congress, Samajwadi Party or AAP," Akhilesh Yadav said. 
        
Asked for his response on the Union Home ministry granting sanction to the Enforcement Directorate to prosecute AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy linked money laundering case, Yadav said, BJP governments work like that. 
         
"Wherever they are in power they rule in a dictatorial manner," he said.  
         
He said he would visit the Maha Kumbh congregation in Prayagraj whenever "Mother Ganga" calls him. 
        
"Ganga is one from Haridwar to Gangasagar... I took a dip in the Ganga in Haridwar yesterday (Makar Sankranti)," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Akhilesh backs AAP over Cong for Delhi elections
LIVE! Akhilesh backs AAP over Cong for Delhi elections

Rahul's 'fighting Indian state' remark triggers row
Rahul's 'fighting Indian state' remark triggers row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks that "we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian state itself" triggered a row on Wednesday with the BJP claiming that the Congress' "ugly truth" has been exposed by its own leader and that...

It's treason: Rahul on RSS chief's 'Independence' remark
It's treason: Rahul on RSS chief's 'Independence' remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat of treason for his remark that India got "true independence" after the Ram temple consecration. Gandhi also criticized the Election Commission, alleging a "serious...

SC protects ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar from arrest
SC protects ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar from arrest

The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to Puja Khedkar, a former IAS probationer, who is accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination. Khedkar is accused of...

When Rajiv Gandhi Sat In The Winter Sun
When Rajiv Gandhi Sat In The Winter Sun

After spending nearly 50 years in a colonial bungalow at 24, Akbar Road, the Congress moved into a new office on January 15.Rasheed Kidwai, who knows the history of the Congress better than the Congress, looks back at the people who...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances